Former Everton and Rangers star appointed pathway development manager at Brighton

Albion have appointed former Scotland international David Weir as their first pathway development manager.

Weir begins the new role today with responsibility for monitoring the progress and overseeing the development of the club’s players who are out on loan.

The 48-year-old former Glasgow Rangers and Everton defender earned 69 caps for Scotland, after beginning his career at his hometown club Falkirk.

He moved to Hearts from Falkirk, before making 200 appearances for Everton and he then played for five years at Rangers.

Weir had a brief spell in charge of Sheffield United, before working as assistant to Mark Warburton at Brentford, Rangers and most recently, Nottingham Forest.

Albion’s head of recruitment Paul Winstanley said: “With an increasing number of our younger players going out on loan, this is a particular area in which we feel it is important for us to develop.

“David will be responsible for working with those players individually and collectively, during pre-season and throughout their loan spells to help their footballing development, with the aim of assisting with their graduation to long-term first-team football.

“He will also monitor the senior professionals who are out on loan and feed back to Chris Hughton, the recruitment team and the club’s coaches at the relevant level.

“David has an excellent playing and coaching CV, has excellent contacts throughout the football world and is hugely respected within the industry. We are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the club.”