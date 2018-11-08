Former England and Chelsea star could take over at Fulham - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea and Liverpool on alert as target announces he expects transfer, Manchester United told t pay more than £100m for defender and in-demand Mexican star reveals his favourite English team. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League live blog Inter Milan want no less than £100m from Manchester United for centre back, Tottenham star would relish return to home country - Rumour Mill