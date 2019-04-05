Fantasy football tips: Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and Chelsea players among those to bring in for Gameweek 33

Attacking players again appear the way to go for Gameweek 33 and with the FA Cup semi-finals taking place there are just six Premier League games.

It's getting to the stage of the season where differential options could play a crucial part in where managers finish in their respective leagues.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

The Gameweek begins with Liverpool's trip to Southampton on Friday, which means all FPL team selections have to be made by 7pm.

On Saturday, Bournemouth entertain Burnley, relegated Huddersfield host Leicester and Newcastle are at home to Crystal Palace.

There's one match on Sunday when Arsenal travel to Everton and one more on Monday when Chelsea host West Ham.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 33.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian striker scored his 12th goal of the season in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend and he could be a strong differential option for fantasy football managers this Gameweek.

The Reds travel to Southampton on Friday evening and while Sadio Mane is a man in form and Mohamed Salah has struggled in recent weeks, Firmino could prove to be a decent selection.

He is owned by just 15.5 per cent of managers on FPL, which is much lower than both Salah (35.7 per cent) and Mane (31.3 per cent). On Sky, Firmino is owned by only 8.6 per cent of managers which is again much lower than Salah (50.5 per cent) and Mane (24.6 per cent).

Firmino is a cheaper option on FPL at £9.2m, so is better value there than on Sky where he costs £12.2m.

He has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists this season and has returned 149 points on FPL and 150 on Sky.

Joshua King

Bournemouth entertain a Burnley side battling relegation and the Cherries will fancy their chances of continuing their strong home form this season.

Bournemouth have taken 26 points from their 16 home matches this season and have lost just four league games.

King is a cheap option on FPL and is another player not owned by many managers.

He scored twice in the Cherries' last home game against Newcastle and nine of his 11 league goals this season have come at the Vitality Stadium.

King costs £6.5m on FPL and £9.3m on Sky and has returned 125 and 134 points respectively this season.

James Maddison

Leicester travel to already relegated Huddersfield on Saturday.

A number of the Foxes' attacking players are worth consideration for this game - the likes of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and Youri Tielemans - but we've gone for James Maddison.

Maddison is another cheap option to consider in both FPL and Sky and he has six goals and six assists in his maiden Premier League season.

He costs £6.8m in FPL and £7.6m in Sky and has 115 and 143 points respectively.

Mesut Ozil

The German was back to his creative best against Newcastle on Monday and was Sky Sports' named man of the match.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette may be more obvious choices but Ozil could gain much-needed fantasy football points for managers as another differential option.

He has started just 16 Premier League games this season but has scored four goals and provided three assists. Expect that to rise if continues to be in favour under Unai Emery.

He costs £7.9m in FPL and £10.4m in Sky and has 76 and 90 points respectively.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Eden Hazard is the Chelsea player in the majority of fantasy football teams but a Blues defender is also worth considering for this fixture.

West Ham have been up and down this season and at Stamford Bridge Chelsea will be targeting all three points as they bid to finish in the Champions League places.

Azpilicueta has helped Chelsea keep 13 clean sheets this season and has also chipped in with one goal and five assists.

He costs £6.3m on FPL and £10.3m. on Sky and has returned 129 and 191 points respectively this season.

