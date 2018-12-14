Fantasy football tips: Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal stars among those to sign for Gameweek 17

Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea players are among those worth considering for your fantasy football team this weekend.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday and Monday.

Here are five players worth considering.

Son Heung-min

The Tottenham forward has hit form in the last four Premier League games and if you can't afford Harry Kane in your team, the South Korean star is an excellent option.

He has three goals and two assists in his last four league matches and Burnley are the visitors to Wembley on Saturday.

The Clarets will be buoyed by winning for the first time since September against Brighton at the weekend but Burnley keeper Joe Hart has made more saves than any other keeper this season.

You'd expect him to have another busy afternoon against Tottenham.

Son is priced at £8.4m in FPL and £10.6m in Sky and has returned 51 and 53 points respectively this season.

Kane and Christian Eriksen are other options worth considering but both are more expensive.

Roberto Pereyra

It had been a quiet few weeks for the Argentine winger until he set up both Watford goals in their 2-2 draw at Everton on Monday evening.

The 27-year-old often shines in home games and Cardiff are the visitors to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Pereyra could be a shrewd differential option for fantasy football managers. He has scored five goals in 16 matches and provided two assists this season.

Pereyra is the Hornets' top points scorer in both FPL and Sky and costs £6.2m and £7.8m respectively.

From a Cardiff perspective, Callum Paterson is worth considering. The Scotland international is classed as a defender in Sky and midfielder in FPL but is playing up front for the Bluebirds and scored their winner against Southampton last week.

Eden Hazard

Hazard ran the show in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Brighton at the Amex last season and has starred for the Blues this season.

He set up both goals in Chelsea's 2-0 win at home to Manchester City last weekend and the Blues will be eager for a repeat of that performance, after a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in their previous game.

Hazard has scored seven goals and provided eight assists so far this season. He costs £10.9m in FPL and £11.8m in Sky and has returned 103 and 115 points respectively this season.

He is also a strong captaincy option for this weekend.

Lucas Torreira

The Uruguayan midfielder has impressed for the Gunners since joining from Sampdoria in the summer.

Torreira scored in Arsenal's victory over North London rivals Tottenham earlier this month and then netted the only goal in Saturday's win over Huddersfield.

He is a budget option in FPL, priced at just £5, and he has already returned 51 points, with only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette picking up more for the Gunners.

In Sky, Torreira is £8.4m and he has collected 66 points - behind just Aubameyang, Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners are unbeaten since August and travel to Southampton on Sunday. The Saints will be hoping to impress in new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl's first home game in charge but it's a match Arsenal will need to pick up three points from in they are to continue their challenge for a top-four finish.

Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool defender has played a huge part in the club's stunning start to the season and the Dutch international has Reds fans dreaming of lifting the Premier League title.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool keep nine clean sheets in 16 matches this season and on Sunday the Reds host rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

It could be another tight affair, like the Merseyside derby, and van Dijk will again need to be on top form.

He's the top-scoring player in Sky with 125 points so far this season and he has returned 80 points in FPL. He costs £9.9m in Sky and £6.1m in FPL.

Higher up the pitch, it's hard to ignore Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Most fantasy football managers will have at least one of the trio in their squad this weekend.

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh set to return from injury against Chelsea



Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan praises Florin Andone's killer instinct



Brighton set another Premier League record