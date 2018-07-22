Fan and action pictures from Brighton's friendly at AFC Wimbledon

Albion lost 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon in a pre-season friendly yesterday when they wore their new green away shirt for the first time.

Goals from Joe Pigott and Kwesi Appiah put AFC Wimbledon 2-0 up at half-time, before Oliver Norwood got a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half.

Jurgen Locadia in action during yesterday's friendly at AFC Wimbledon. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) was there to capture all of the action.

Click on the video above to view action and fan pictures from the game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

