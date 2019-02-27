Real Madrid want any potential suitors to meet Raphael Varane's £429m release fee or they will not sell this summer. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are interested in the World Cup winner.
The agent of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho is letting other clubs know that the Brazilian may be open to a transfer this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in the 26-year-old - although former club Liverpool have no intention of bringing the player back to Anfield. (Various)
Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Video footage published on social media appears to show the 25-year-old England international involved in a fracas outside a Sunderland bar.