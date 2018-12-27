Eden Hazard drops Chelsea future hint and Liverpool star faces ban - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Eden Hazard drops Chelsea future hint, Liverpool star faces ban and PSG target Aaron Ramsey. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League blog Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal picture gallery