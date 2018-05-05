Dunk: We've got everything to be a massive club

Lewis Dunk says he has seen Brighton rise from nothing but now feels Albion have everything to be a massive club after sealing Premier League survival.

The 26-year-old came through the club's academy system and has now played 230 times for the Seagulls. He has captained the team on several occasions this season and was delighted the club sealed their place in the top flight for another campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester United last night.

He said: “For me, it’s probably a little bit more special. I’ve seen the club rise from nothing really. I’ve seen it from the times where the university was our training ground.

“But to see where the club is now, it’s amazing. We’re in the Premier League again next season, and it’s only going to improve from here.

“We’ve got everything to be a massive club, and hopefully the chairman invests again and we’ll push on next season.”

Albion complete their season with matches at Manchester and Liverpool and Dunk said: “We looked at these last few games and it was a sore sight to see, but obviously we’ve secured safety in the first one.

“We can enjoy the remaining games, but of course we still want to go and win those matches. We don’t want to be humiliated, so we’ll prepare the same and go again.

“Our aim was to stay in the league in the first year, that’s the aim of every team that gets promoted.

“But now we want to improve from here. Hopefully we can get safe earlier next season and then see how high we can get in the table.”