Dunk views another home draw as a point gained

Albion defender Lewis Dunk was frustrated after a fourth successive home draw on Tuesday evening but feels they’re all points gained and not dropped.

The Seagulls sit tenth in the Premier League with 17 points after 14 matches but have drawn their last four games at the Amex, including Tuesday’s clash with arch rivals Crystal Palace, which finished 0-0.

Brighton now host Liverpool on Saturday and Dunk said: “A point in this league is massive, so now we have to move on to Saturday and try and pick up more against Liverpool.

“It’s always points gained, not dropped, in the Premier League. We have to keep working hard and trying to get the most we can out of each game.

“We always give 100 per cent, no matter if it’s the first minute or the 90th minute and we’ll always keep going right until the end.”

Reflecting on the draw with Palace, who picked up their first away point of the season, Dunk said: “A draw was a fair result and maybe both sides would have been frustrated with the way they played.

“We had a lot of set-pieces in the second half too, which we could have capitalised on, but they just didn’t fall for us or drop for us so we’ll go away and work on those and see if we can start scoring from them.

“At times we seemed to frustrate each other and it was a bit of a scrappy game. When we got into the final third we got a bit sloppy – so in the end it’s a fair result. “