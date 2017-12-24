Dunk praises 'outstanding' Goldson

Lewis Dunk says Connor Goldson deserves all the praise coming his way after making his Premier League debut in Albion's 1-0 victory against Watford yesterday.

Goldson made just his third appearance of the season, after preventative surgery on a heart issue saw him miss the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.

With Shane Duffy suspended for yesterday's match after picking up five bookings, Goldson partnered Dunk in central defence for the first time since January.

Dunk said: "It had been a while, but we have that understanding because we played a lot together a couple of years ago.

"Credit to him, he deserves all the praise he can get. He obviously had the heart scare and he’s come back from that.

"He’s been working hard everyday on the training pitch and waiting for this opportunity to make his Premier League debut. He got man of the match and he was outstanding. He deserves that one today and all the credit he can get."

Connor Goldson on making his Premier League debut, not dwelling on the past and what the fans' support means to him