Dunk: Chelsea fan or not, I want to win

Boyhood Chelsea fan Lewis Dunk insists he's going to Stamford Bridge today with his full focus on helping Albion return home with a positive result.

Chelsea won the Premier League last season but are third this campaign and 16 points behind leaders runaway Manchester City.

Dunk has helped 12th-placed Brighton keep back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League and said the 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday was massive for the club.

He said: "We are not expected to get anything (at Chelsea) so to get that three points at home (against Watford) is a massive three points we needed, especially after the run we had been on. And it’s gives us a bit of leeway now going to Chelsea. What we get, we get. We obviously want three points, but that’s given us the insurance."

At home, Dunk's family dog is named Didier - after Drogba - and asked about his connection with Chelsea, he said: "I'm a boyhood fan and it's one I’m looking forward to, but when the day comes I’m not a Chelsea fan.

"I’ll go on the pitch and I want to win. It doesn’t matter if I’m a Chelsea fan or not, I want to win on that day."

Dunk's allegiance to Chelsea came through watching John Terry and he said: "Growing up as a central defender, I just enjoyed watching him play, learning how he played and seeing how he played. And that was the only reason really.

"I enjoyed watching him putting his body on the line and I’d like to think I do that."