Date announced for Albion's under-23 play-off final

Albion under-23 team's Premier League Division 2 play-off final against Aston Villa will take place on Saturday with a midday kick-off at Villa Park.

Brighton reached the final after a 3-0 victory against Middlesbrough at the Amex and the winners of Saturday's game will be promoted into Division 1.

Tickets will be available on the gate, priced £4 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Before that match, Albion are in action in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup final tomorrow when they meet Crawley at the Amex, with a 7.45pm kick-of.