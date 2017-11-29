Crystal Palace condemn fans' antisocial and criminal behaviour

Crystal Palace have condemned the 'unacceptable' antisocial and criminal behaviour of some fans at the Amex last night.

Brighton said in a statement last night that some Palace fans tried to force their way into the stadium without a ticket. That led to the club closing the turnstiles and 150 fans with tickets were unable to get into the ground.



Crystal Palace have apologised to all of the innocent supporters who did not get into the ground and refunds will be offered for any un-scanned match tickets.



In a statement this morning, Crystal Palace said: "We have been made aware of a small group of supporters attempting to gain access to the Amex stadium last night without tickets while using bangers and flares.



"This kind of antisocial and criminal behaviour is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There are very clear images of the incident and we will work with the police to identify the supporters involved, who will face stadium bans as well as potential criminal proceedings.



"We would like to apologise to all the innocent supporters who arrived at the stadium with tickets but were denied entry and to the two stewards who were injured at the ground. We wish them a full and speedy recovery."



On fans unable to get into the ground getting refunds, Crystal Palace said: "Any supporters with legitimate, un-scanned match tickets should email either a picture of the ticket or send the unique seven-digit ID number on the ticket to boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with the subject title: “Brighton Refund”. Please include your personal details and Client Reference Number, and arrangements will be made for a refund.



"Ticket purchased on a credit or debit card will be refunded on to the card that it was purchased with. Supporters who paid by cash please contact the box office on 08712 000 00 71.



"Please note, refund requests on un-scanned tickets must be received by midday on Friday 1st December."

Six arrests at Brighton versus Palace match

Brighton fan criticised after Hillsborough tweet