Chelsea to make big loss on Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard to force through Real Madrid move - our live Premier League blog

Liverpool have been rejected in their pursuit of a wonderkid, Eden Hazard will force Chelsea exit and Manchester United to loan defender to Juventus.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates.

Our latest Premier League blog 775188701

Our latest Premier League blog 775188701