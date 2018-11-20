Chelsea target keen on Premier League move and Liverpool, Barca and Bayern want Bundesliga star - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Real Madrid are planning a £90m Premier League double swoop, Chelsea defender is wanted by AC Milan and Arsenal plan move for Spanish international. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. The latest Premier League blog All Premier League clubs who agreed to pay Richard Scudamore £250,000 should hang their heads in shame - Scott McCarthy