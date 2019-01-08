Chelsea striker in talks with Sevilla and Spurs to sell Mousa Dembele - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea eye Cesc Fabregas replacement, Real Madrid contact Spurs over midfield ace and Premier League quartet chase winger. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Latest live Premier League blog Chelsea eye £50m move for South American striker and Barca to fight to keep Arsenal target - our live Premier League blog