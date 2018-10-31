Chelsea plot move for Serie A forward and Spurs want Premier League centre back - our Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Spurs and Chelsea plot move for Newcastle ace, while PSG prepare to pick up Man United star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Live blog Chelsea interested in Milan striker, Belgium boss favourite for Real Madrid job, French giants after Manchester United striker - Rumour Mill