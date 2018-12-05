Chelsea offer star £300k-a-week to stay and Liverpool star dismisses exit talk - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea offer star £300k-a-week, Everton boss wants Barcelona loanee to stay and Fabinho has dismissed leaving Liverpool. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for update. Live Premier League blog Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace picture gallery