Chelsea join PL rivals in fight for Inter Milan defender and West Ham starlet wants Premier League stay - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United star interested in Real Madrid move, Chelsea join race for centre-back and Manchester City have Sancho re-signing option. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest live blog Brighton & Hove Albion's best years could be yet to come - Paul Barber