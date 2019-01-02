Chelsea face battle for midfield ace and Cesc Fabregas to complete move to Monaco - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Cesc Fabregas is set for a move to Monaco, Ashley Young is wanted by Inter Milan and Pep Guardiola has doubts about Liverpool’s Premier League credentials. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest blog Jurgen Locadia delighted with two goals in a 'crazy' week