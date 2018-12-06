Chelsea eye move for Elseid Hysaj and Spurs prepare £45m bid for Roma star - our live Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea and Real Madrid to have Hazard talks, Arsenal want Brazilian striker and Inter target Manchester United outcast. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Live Premier League blog Seagulls Weekly Podcast: Victory over Palace, Andone's goal, should Albion be looking up the table rather than down and more