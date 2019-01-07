Chelsea eye £50m move for South American striker and Barca to fight to keep Arsenal target - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea are plotting a £50m move for Edinson Cavani, Manchester United and Liverpool will battle for Porto defender and Portuguese ace rejects Arsenal move. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League blog Chris Hughton delighted with Brighton form ahead of upcoming league games against Liverpool and Manchester United