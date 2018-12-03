Chelsea defender wanted by Bundesliga side and Spurs face enquiry after banana thrown at Arsenal striker - our latest live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Spurs face FA enquiry after banana thrown at Arsenal star, Fulham want Liverpool defender and Inter Milan are interested in Mesut Ozil. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest live blog When is the FA Cup third round draw? What TV channel is it on? What are the ball numbers?