Chelsea and Spurs eye AC Milan star plus La Liga side target Chelsea striker loan - our live Premier League blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea have pulled out of deal for a striking ace, Premier League duo target AC Milan midfielder and La Liga side want Chelsea forward. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest live Premier League blog Is Bournemouth v Brighton on TV, what's the FA Cup team news, what are the odds?