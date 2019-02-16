Brighton vs Derby: Line ups for FA Cup fifth round clash

Chris Hughton has made eight changes as his Brighton side take on Derby County in the FA Cup sixth round this afternoon (Saturday).

David Button, Bruno, Beram Kayal, Yves Bossouma, Anthony Knockaert, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo and Dan Burn all start, with Shane Duffy, Dale Stephens and Jurgen Locadia the only players to retain their place after last week's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Burnley.

First choice goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, injured midfielder Solly March and the rested Lewis Dunk, Davy Propper and top scorer Glenn Murray are all absent from the squad, with Brighton keeping half an eye on their upcoming league games as they look to avoid relegation.

Robert Sanchez, Viktor Gyokeres, Jayson Molumby and Leo Ostigard are all given a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Derby have made just three changes from their last Championship game on Wednesday — a 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

David Nugent, Tom Huddlestone and Craig Bryson all come in, with Tom Lawrence, who scored on his return from injury in midweek, starting on the bench, as does Bradley Johnson. Andy King is cup-tied but striker Jack Marriott is back on the bench after injury. New signing and former Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole also starts on the bench.

Brighton: Button, Bruno, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo; Kayal, Stephens, Bissouma; Knockaert, Locadia, Jahanbakhsh.

Subs: Sanchez, Bong, Gross, Montoya, Gyokeres, Molumby, Ostigard.

Derby: Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone, Huddlestone, Bryson, Wilson, Holmes, Waghorn, Nugent.

Subs: Ravas, Wisdom, Cole, Evans, Johnson, Jozefzoon, Marriott.

