Brighton v Tottenham: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Having come from behind for the second time in as many games earlier this week, Brighton will be hoping their luck in the Premier League continues when Tottenham visit the Amex this evening, writes Brad Stratton.

The Seagulls looked to be heading home empty handed after falling 2-0 behind at Southampton with 25 minutes left to play on Monday night. However Shane Duffy struck back minutes after Danny Ings’ penalty doubled the host’s lead, with Glenn Murray dispatching a spot-kick of his own for Albion in added on time at the end of the second half to secure a point late on for Chris Hughton’s side.

As was the case last season, Albion’s lack of consistency on the road means home form will be crucial to how their second Premier League campaign pans out. Their next clash will be one of the toughest they face at the Amex this season, but they know that if they put in the right performance - as they did against Manchester United - they have every chance of coming away with a good result this evening.

It’s been a mixed start to the campaign for Spurs both on and off the field. The saga surrounding the delayed completion of their new stadium continues to drag on, with no confirmed opening date and the North London club set to play home games at Wembley Stadium for the foreseeable future.

On the field Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in a slump. They put together three consecutive wins at the start of the campaign but have lost their last three games against Watford and Liverpool in the top flight, along with defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

While they added no new players in the summer, Spurs aren’t short of quality with World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane and August’s Premier League Player of the Month Lucas Moura among the many members of their squad who could make it a tough evening for Albion.

The last meeting between the sides at the Amex in April saw Brighton manage to frustrate the visitors. Pascal Gross’s penalty quickly cancelled out Kane’s early second half goal to earn a crucial point for the Seagulls’ in their top flight relegation battle.

BRIGHTON



With Pascal Gross a doubt, Albion boss Chris Hughton will have a decision to make on who plays in the number ten role behind Glenn Murray.



The Seagulls set up with a formation closer to 4-5-1 than the preferred 4-4-1-1 at Southampton on Monday, with Yves Bissouma partnering Dale Stephens and Davy Propper in the middle of the park.



Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be pushing for his first Premier League start after impressing off the bench at St Mary's.



Albion fans will also hope to get a first competitive look at summer signing Florin Andone, who has played a couple of under-23 games.

Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Bissouma, Propper, March; Murray. Subs (from): Button, Bruno, Bernardo, Suttner, Kayal, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Locadia, Balogun, Andone, Izquierdo.

TOTTENHAM

Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld were left out of the squad for Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League at Inter Milan but are likely to return to the starting line-up tonight.



Hugo Lloris is ruled out but Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko returned to training last week, although it could be too soon for either to start.



Likely line-up: Vorm; Tripper, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele; Lamela, Eriksen, Moura; Kane. Subs (from): Gazzaniga, Aurier, Davies, Sanchez, Winks, Son, Wanyama, Walker-Peters, Llorente, Alli, Sissoko.

