Brighton v Southampton: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion will seek a third successive Premier League win when they entertain south coast rivals Southampton this afternoon.

The Seagulls have beaten Huddersfield and Crystal Palace in their last two league games and also have a FA Cup semi-final to look forward to next weekend.

Southampton beat Tottenham 2-1 in their last Premier League game. They are 16th in the table, three points behind 15th-placed Brighton.

All three Premier League games between the sides so far have been drawn. It was 2-2 at St Mary's earlier this season when Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to equalise in the last minute through a Glenn Murray penalty.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Pascal Gross will miss a fourth successive game with a hamstring injury but Seagulls boss says a decision will be made on striker Florin Andone, who has missed the last two games.

Albion boss Chris Hughton will have decisions to make out wide after Solly March and Jurgen Locadia both came off the bench to score against Millwall as Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to win on penalties.

Hughton is unlikely to make too many changes from the FA Cup win at Millwall when he fielded a strong line-up.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma is back available after missing the Millwall game through suspension and could come back into the side for Beram Kayal.

Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Stephens, Propper, Bissouma; March, Murray, Knockaert. Subs (from): Button, Bruno, Bong, Balogun, Burn, Kayal, Jahanbakhsh, Locadia, Izquierdo, Andone.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl has named the same starting line-up for Southampton's last three Premier League games but Danny Ings is back in contention to return after missing Saints' last six matches.

Striker Shane Long has been ruled out but Hasenhuttl said he has no fresh injury worries in his pre-match press conference.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has starred at St Mary's since Hasenhuttl took over and earned his second England cap in Monday's 5-1 win against Montenegro.

Angus Gunn has been preferred in goal to Alex McCarthy for Southampton's last four Premier League games, while young wing-back Yan Valery has scored in Saints' last two Premier League games.

Young striker Michael Obafemi is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Likely line-up: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Valery, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings. Subs (from): McCarthy, Stephens, Armstrong, Targett, Sims, Slattery, Elyounoussi, Gallagher, Austin.

