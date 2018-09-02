Brighton v Fulham fan and action picture gallery

Were you at the Amex yesterday for Brighton's 2-2 draw with Fulham? Check out our fan and action picture gallery.
The Seagulls fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to two goals from Glenn Murray.
Click on the video above to view our gallery. Pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography.
