Brighton set to beat Leicester to Jahanbakhsh signing

Brighton are set to beat Leicester to the signing of Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh - and smash their club transfer record.

The 24-year-old top-scored in Holland last season with 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar and his agent Amir Hashemi said earlier this week that Jahanbakhsh was in transfer talks.

The winger, who was part of Iran's World Cup squad, was also a target for Leicester to replace Riyard Mahrez but Dutch media are now reporting a move to Albion is close to being finalised.

The deal is reported to be worth more than £20m and will top the reported £14m Albion paid for striker Jurgen Locadia in January.