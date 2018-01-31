Brighton's FA Cup match with Coventry not selected for TV coverage

Albion's FA Cup fifth round tie with Coventry has not been selected for TV coverage and will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, February 17.

Tickets for the match go on sale from 9am tomorrow for season ticket holders. Click here for full ticket details.

Five of the eight fifth round fixtures will be televised, beginning with Chelsea against Hull on BT Sport, with a 8pm kick-off on BT Sport on February 16.

On February 17, BT Sport will host Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea City at 12.30pm and then Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City v Manchester United at 5.30pm.

BBC will show Millwall or Rochdale against Newport County or Tottenham Hotspur at 4pm on February 18 and also Wigan Athletic v Manchester City at 7.55pm on February 19.