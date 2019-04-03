Brighton players will be pushing to earn semi-final spot tonight - Hughton

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton expects his players to look to impress at Chelsea tonight as they bid to earn a place in the team for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

The Seagulls meet Manchester City in the last four at Wembley but their full focus right now is on their Premier League match at Chelsea this evening.

Brighton sit five points clear of the relegation zone and Hughton says there has been no talk about the FA Cup semi-final yet.

However, asked if his players will have a bit of extra motivation tonight to try to earn a spot in the team at Wembley, Hughton said: "I hope so. I haven't spoken to the players about Saturday and I have no intention.

"But yes, that should be the same for every game. If Saturday was a league game then it would be exactly the same thoughts and principles.

"Everybody is pushing for a place to play in the next game.

"After the game on Wednesday, I hope I've got some good decisions to make because I've been happy with what I've seen, irrespective of the result."

