Brighton & Hove Albion winger ruled out of Huddersfield match

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will miss a third successive Premier League match when Brighton travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Iranian star suffered a slight hamstring injury at Everton and has since missed the games with Cardiff and Leicester.



Glenn Murray and Mathew Ryan have recovered from knocks against Leicester and will be available on Saturday.



Dale Stephens serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Alireza is the only injury at the moment and Dale Stephens is still out suspended.



"Everyone else is fit and available."

