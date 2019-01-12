Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Key points from Chris Hughton's post-match press conference

Brighton boss Chris Hughton felt decisions favoured Premier League leaders Liverpool in his side's defeat to Jurgen Kloop's title-chasers.

Mohamed Salah's 51st-minute penalty won it for the Reds as they moved seven points clear at the summit courtesy of a 1-0 triumph at the Amex.

Albion manager Hughton had no complaints about the spot-kick being awarded by Kevin Friend - coming after German midfielder Pascal Gross brought the Egyptian down in the area.

However, the Brighton boss said decisions did not favour his side over the 90 minutes.

Here are the key points from Hughton's post match press conference:

Decisive moment

“We had to defend very, very well against a few of their moments.

“They have got such quality and once the game becomes a little bit more open, they become bigger favourites.

“I thought we had a couple of good opportunities. Ironically, Pascal (Gross) had probably our best opportunity.

“What we did do was give Liverpool a very close, hard-fought game and that’s what I wanted.

“It’s those moments (Liverpool penalty) that determine whether you get a result or not."

Penalty complaints?

“No.

“I feel for Pascal because Mo Salah is probably the most dangerous player once he gets in those positions, one-v-one.

“It was difficult for Pascal but there were no complaints."

Decisions

“One thing I always understand is the referee has a very difficult job and he has to make judgement calls on the whole of a 90 minutes.

“I just thought on the balance of decisions, no malice towards the referee who is trying to do the best job he can, I thought it favoured Liverpool on the balance of decisions in the game.

No shots on target

“There is always a disappointment (no shots on target).

“I’m always conscious of what we are and the type of team we are.

“The most important thing is to stay in the game.

“If you play an open and expansive game against Liverpool and you’re two or three goals down, then there is generally no way back.

“As regards to the way we played and tactics we employed, I thought we got the tactics right on the day against the best team in the country.

“I was delighted we ran them as close as we did.

Liverpool best in the country?

“At this moment I think they still have to be favourites for the title.

“Whether they will win it, I think the same as most people in the game that it will be between them and Manchester City.

“Tottenham are having a wonderful season so you can’t rule anybody out, but I think the two favourites are them and Manchester City.

“At the moment they’re in pole position with some points to play with.”

