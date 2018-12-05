Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace picture gallery

Were you at the Amex last night for Albion's win over arch rivals Crystal Palace? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Brighton won 3-1 with goals from Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone despite playing with ten men for more than an hour after Shane Duffy's red card for violent conduct.

Albion fans pictured at the Amex last night. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view pictures from the game.

