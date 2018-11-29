Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton on fans' boos after Leicester draw

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has praised the club's fans and said he took no notice of the boos at the end of last week's draw with Leicester.

A minority of supporters booed at the final whistle after Albion drew 1-1 with a Foxes side who played with ten men for more than an hour.



It increased Brighton's winless run to three matches, after three successive wins, but the Seagulls still sit 12th in the Premier League table.



Asked about the boos and negative vibes on social media in his pre-match Huddersfield press conference, Hughton said: "I certainly take no notice of it and as regards social media or message boards, I never read them or listen to them.



"I think we have got a fabulous crowd who are very supportive. I won’t call it negativity, but with any expectancy there can be perhaps disappointment. It’s normal and I don’t think that would not be the case anywhere else.



"We played for 60 minutes against ten men, winning 1-0 and then, disappointingly, conceded a goal, and it was disappointing for everyone.



"So any feeling is normal and certainly as regards what our supporters bring, they have been brilliant for so long. Expectations change a little bit and all you want is to make sure that for the most part you have a crowd that is very good, and we do."



One fan after the 3-1 defeat to Everton last month suggested Hughton had reached his ceiling at the club on national radio - which Robbie Savage called 'one of the most ridiculous things he'd heard in his life'.



Hughton has guided Brighton from 20th in the Championship to mid-table in the Premier League in four years and asked if Albion have been a victim of their own success, he said: "I don’t think so. Maybe slightly. I still think we’ve got a support and a crowd that know it’s still going to be a tough season, especially when at the start of the season two of the three teams that came up spent a vast amount of money that they did.



"So I think we have got a realistic crowd. Every now and again of course they are going to show that (frustration) but I think there’s nothing wrong with that. Because we were disappointed ourselves so I don’t think we can feel that way and not expect everybody else not to feel the same. But, come the next game, they are always right behind us."

