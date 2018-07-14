Brighton eye Newcastle midfielder

Albion are interested in signing Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden - who has handed in a transfer request.

Our sister paper The Shields Gazette has reported Hayden – who did not travel with Newcastle for their pre-season training camp in Ireland – wants to return south for what have been described as "genuine family reasons".

Hayden helped Newcastle win promotion from the Championship two seasons ago and the England under-21 international made 15 starts in the Premier League last term.

Brighton drew their opening pre-season friendly 1-1 at St Gallen today