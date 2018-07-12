Brighton defender heads to Italy on loan

Alex Mateju in action for Albion against Barnet in the Carabao Cup last season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Alex Mateju in action for Albion against Barnet in the Carabao Cup last season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion defender Ales Mateju has joined Italian side Brescia Calcio on a season-long loan.

Mateju, 22, featured for Brighton in the Carabao Cup against Barnet and Bournemouth last season and also made 15 Premier League 2 appearances as Albion's under-23 team won the Division 2 play-off final.

Brighton's under-23 coach Simon Rusk believes Czech full-back Mateju will benefit from the loan deal at the Serie B club and said: “This is a good move for Ales, and an exciting step in his career.

“Moving to Italy will allow him to experience a different kind of football at first-team level and will help him to develop as a player.

“He was part of the success we achieved last season and this move is a reward for his contribution.”

Mateju joined Brighton from Viktoria Plzen in August 2017 and has made 15 appearances for the Czech Republic at under-21 level.