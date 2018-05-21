Brighton chairman Bloom completes takeover of Belgian club

Albion chairman Tony Bloom has today completed his takeover of Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

Bloom has become the majority shareholder in the Belgian second division club, although will not be personally involved in the management of Union and the deal is independent of Albion.

Speaking on the Union Saint-Gilloise website, Bloom - who became Brighton chairman in 2009 - said: "I am pleased to have received this opportunity to invest in a club of tradition with such a past.

"The Union is part of the history of Belgian football, and has enjoyed tremendous success since its foundation. We look forward to continuing to build so that we can offer the club and its fans new successes worthy of this glorious record."

Jurgen Baatzsch, who remains club president of Union, said: "We are pleased to welcome Tony Bloom as a new investor in our club.

"Tony is known for his huge passion for football. He understands perfectly the philosophy of this sport that unites us. His investment in our club is also timely, coinciding with our return now imminent in a renovated Marien Stadium.

"This represents a fresh start for the Union, and with Tony's support, I am confident that we can build a bright future."

Bloom added: "I am also delighted that Jürgen Baatzsch remains as president.

"He has helped the club tremendously in recent years, and that with great distinction, even in the most difficult moments. His leadership will be important for the Union to continue to progress. "