Brighton announce season ticket renewal prices for 2018/19

Brighton have announced their season ticket prices for the 2018/19 campaign.

The price has gone up by around four per cent on this season and fans can renew from today up until 5pm on Wednesday, March 14.

Supporters who pay via direct debit do not need to take any action if they wish to renew, while fans who pay via lump sum have until that date to renew by visiting www.seagullstickets.com or calling 0844 327 1901.

Adult season tickets in Zone E have gone up from £775 to £810, while the cheapest adult season ticket in Zone A is now £515 from £495.

Zone B/C are now £615 from £590, Zone D has gone up from £700 to £730 and Zone F is £550 from £530.

Season ticket holders get entry to all first team and under-23 matches at the Amex, as well as inclusive rail and bus transport to the American Express Community Stadium from across Sussex, priority to purchase home cup tickets and access to away tickets subject to the loyalty points system.

Other perks include entry to the annual open training session at the Amex, an invitation to the annual fans' forum and three Seagulls Superstore discount days with a minimum of ten per cent off all stock.

The club has a season ticket waiting list of almost 8,000, with demand for tickets the highest since the move to the Amex.

Supporters who wish to cancel their season ticket should email supporter.services@bhafc.co.uk by 5pm on March 14.