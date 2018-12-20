Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

Brighton will look to bounce back from two successive defeats when they travel to Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Seagulls have lost their past two games to Burnley (1-0) and Chelsea (2-1), while the Cherries have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and went out of the League Cup 1-0 at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Brighton sit 13th in the Premier League table with 21 points, two points and two places below Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth made six changes from their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves at the weekend for their League Cup quarter-final loss at Chelsea on Wednesday.



The Cherries starting line-up is likely to be more similar to the side that played at Wolves. Winger David Brooks could return to the starting 11, after being an unused substitute at Molineaux.



Top-scorer Callum Wilson will likely lead the line with Josh King.



Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook is a long-term absentee after suffering a ACL knee injury earlier this month and defender Adam Smith is out with the knee injury he sustained at the beginning of November.



Tyrone Mings (back) and Simon Francis (groin) could also be doubts.



Likely line-up: Begovic; S.Cook, Ake, Daniels; Fraser, Lerma, Surman, Rico; Brooks; King, Wilson. Subs (from): Boruc, Rico, Mousset, Stanislas, Pugh, Defoe, Simpson, Mings, Francis.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION



Florin Andone and Yves Bissouma will be pushing for places in the starting line-up after impressing off the bench in the Seagulls' 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.



Brighton defender Shane Duffy serves the final game of his three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace earlier this month.



Albion will hope wingers Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo have again been ruled out. They have missed the last six and two matches respectively.

Likely line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Balogun, Dunk, Bernardo; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Andone. Subs (from): Steele, Button, Bruno, Bong, White, Kayal, Bissouma, Murray, Locadia, Suttner.

