Bong requests The FA fully investigate Rodriguez incident

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says defender Gaetan Bong has the full support of everyone at the club following an incident with West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez on Saturday.

Bong had said on French TV channel SFR Sport yesterday that he wants action to be taken against Rodriguez after he claimed the Baggies striker was racist towards him during Saturday's match.

Brighton released a statement this afternoon, which read: "Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has requested that The Football Association fully investigate his allegation against West Bromwich Albion’s Jay Rodriguez.

"Albion left-back Bong reported Rodriguez to match official Martin Atkinson, for a verbal comment made during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns - and the referee included the allegation in his report to The FA.

"As is FA procedure in these incidents, in response to the referee’s report, Bong has subsequently confirmed the allegation and his wish for The FA to proceed with a full investigation into the incident."

Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber said in the statement: “Gaetan has the full support of everyone at the club through this process.

“The club will also assist The Football Association in their investigation, but at this stage we would prefer not to make any further comment until this process has concluded.”