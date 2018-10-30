Barcelona forward linked to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - our Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Man United want former Man City wonderkid, while Liverpool weigh up move for Spanish midfielder. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Latest live blog Real Madrid want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal on Barcelona striker alert - Rumour Mill