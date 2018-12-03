Away tie for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup

Brighton will travel to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the third round of the FA Cup in January.
The third round will take place on the weekend of Saturday January 5, with fixtures taking place between January 4 to 7.
The draw was made live on BBC One from Stamford Bridge. Teams who win in the FA Cup third round will receive £135,500 prize money.
The match falls in between Premier League games with West Ham and Liverpool for the Seagulls.
The full third round draw is:
Bolton Wanderers v Walsall/Sunderland
Millwall v Hull City
Gillingham v Cardiff City
Brentford v Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln City
Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham
Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town
Derby County v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Wrexham/Newport v Leicester City
Fulham v Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City
Solihull Moors/Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham United
Bournemouth v Brighton
West Ham v Birmingham City
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich City v Portsmouth
Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea City
