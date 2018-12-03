Away tie for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup

Brighton will travel to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The third round will take place on the weekend of Saturday January 5, with fixtures taking place between January 4 to 7.

The draw was made live on BBC One from Stamford Bridge. Teams who win in the FA Cup third round will receive £135,500 prize money.

The match falls in between Premier League games with West Ham and Liverpool for the Seagulls.

The full third round draw is:

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall/Sunderland



Millwall v Hull City



Gillingham v Cardiff City



Brentford v Oxford United



Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town



Manchester United v Reading



Everton v Lincoln City



Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham



Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers



Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers



Chelsea v Nottingham Forest



Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town



Derby County v Southampton



Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town



Bristol City v Huddersfield Town



Wrexham/Newport v Leicester City



Fulham v Oldham Athletic



Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City



Solihull Moors/Blackpool v Arsenal



Manchester City v Rotherham United



Bournemouth v Brighton



West Ham v Birmingham City



Woking v Watford



Burnley v Barnsley



QPR v Leeds United



Sheffield United v Barnet



Norwich City v Portsmouth



Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon



West Brom v Wigan



Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford

Wolves v Liverpool



Aston Villa v Swansea City

