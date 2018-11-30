Arsenal and Spurs battle for Bundesliga star and New deal for Manchester United ace - our Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United trigger David de Gea extension, Juventus want Aaron Ramsey answer and Arsenal and Spurs battle for Bundesliga star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest live Premier League blog Is Jose Mourinho scrutinised more than others because he seeks attention? - Johnny Cantor