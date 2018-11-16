Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Brazilian defender and Premier League to introduce VAR - our latest Premier League live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Brazilian defender, Brighton striker wants out of the club and Manchester United told to increase offer for Inter star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Our latest Premier League blog Albion Nostlagia: When Brighton and Hove Albion took on Crystal Palace in 1934