Anthony Knockaert hopes to take inspiration from Lyon when Brighton visit Manchester City

Anthony Knockaert hopes to take inspiration from Lyon’s Champions League heroics when Albion take on champions Manchester City tomorrow.

The French side upset the odds to come away from the Etihad with all three points after a 2-1 victory in their opening Champions League group game last week, and Albion's French winger hopes to replicate that.



It was the ten-year anniversary this week of Brighton’s penalty shoot-out win over City in the League Cup at the Withdean. Only captain Vincent Kompany has survived from that City side.



Looking ahead to tomorrow’s match, Knockaert said: “It will be a hard one but you never know.

"Lyon went there and won in the Champions League. It’s football so you never know. We’ll try to do our best and see what happens.”



Knockaert’s upturn in form has seen him provide three assists and one goal so far this season and he feels Albion have made a decent start to the season.



They sit 13th with five points from six games and Knockaert said: “I think we’re doing well. We’ve already played three big teams and against the three of them, we did really well. It’s a good platform for us and we need to keep going.



“You can’t really blame us for losing against a team like this (Tottenham), especially when you watch the game and see we had chances to come back.



“We tried our best and I think we’re doing well and just need to keep going.”

HAVE YOU READ?

Manchester City v Brighton: What Chris Hughton said in his pre-match press conference



Seagulls Weekly podcast: Did the Albion show Tottenham too much respect? Just how difficult will the trip to Manchester City be?

Gary Lineker backs Brighton to stay up