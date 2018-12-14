Alireza Jahanbakhsh back available for Brighton's match with Chelsea

Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is back available for Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League match with Chelsea on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has missed Albion's last five matches after limping off late in the 2-0 defeat at Everton in November.

Brighton hope Jose Izquierdo will return to training this morning and the Seagulls will make a late decision on if the Colombian winger will feature.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "Jose Izquierdo is someone who we hope will train this morning.

"Alireza Jahanbakhsh is also available for this weekend."

Hughton is aware of Chelsea's threat after the Blues won 4-0 and 2-0 against Brighton last season. He said: "Chelsea were very good at the Amex last year - whichever way they do play they have real quality and their last league win shows that.

"They also have a lot of flexibility in their attacking areas."

Albion's boss believes his side are playing well at the moment after two wins from their last three games and said: "Our level of performance at the moment is good - I thought we were unfortunate not to get anything from last weekend.

"That's important because we have some tough matches coming up - you have to be in those games."

