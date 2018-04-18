Albion youngster signs long-term deal

Young Brighton defender Ben White has agreed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who rose through the ranks in Albion's academy, has put pen to paper on a deal which runs until June 2021.

White has made 47 appearances on loan to League Two Newport County this season. His two appearances for Brighton came in the EFL Cup against Colchester and Oxford last season.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: “I’m delighted for Ben, and he is another example of a young player that has worked very hard to develop his game over the last couple of years.

“We have closely monitored his progress at Newport County, and it is very pleasing to see him adapt so well to a very competitive standard of football in League Two.

“I was pleased to give him his debut for this club in the EFL Cup match against Colchester United last season, and he thoroughly deserves this new contract.”