Albion striker Whelan wins player of the month award

Brighton Ladies striker Aileen Whelan's impressive performances in February have been rewarded by being named the WSL 2 player of the month.

Whelan scored the third goal in Albion's 3-1 victory against London Bees and then hit a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Oxford. She fought off tough competition for the award, from Tottenham’s Sarah Wiltshire and Brighton team-mate Ini Umotong, who scored twice in February.

After being presented with the award, Whelan said: “Individually and collectively as a whole, we’ve played much better in February. However for me, Oxford was a big game, it was my first FA Women’s Super League hat-trick, so it was definitely one to remember.”

For more information on the FA WSL and to get match tickets visit www.FAwsl.com



