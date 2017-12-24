Albion ranked just 5.5 out of 10 in BBC half-term report

Brighton's first half of their maiden Premier League season has been ranked just 5.5 out of 10 by BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty.

The Seagulls gained promotion from the Championship last season to return to the top flight of English football after a 34-year absence.



They sit 12th in the table at the halfway stage, with the main criticism of their season so far a lack of goals - with just 15 scored in 19 games.



They are five points clear of the relegation zone and have not been in the bottom three all season. Is the 5.5 mark too low or just about right?



McNulty explained his rating by saying: "It was always going to be hard work to keep Brighton up, and a lack of goal threat suggests this will be a lengthy slog if survival is to be achieved.



"The Seagulls are solid and well-disciplined under Chris Hughton but may need to find inspiration from somewhere. They may just feel, however, that there are three worse teams than them in the division."



Runaway leaders Manchester City, who have won 18 of their 19 Premier League games, were rated nine out of 10.



